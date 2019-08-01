On Thursday, August 1, United States Steel (NYSE: X) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see United States Steel reporting earnings of 39 cents per share on sales of $3.44 billion.

In the same quarter last year, United States Steel announced EPS of $1.46 on revenue of $3.61 billion. Analysts estimate would represent a 73.29% decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would be down 4.68% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.220 1.84 1.74 1.13 EPS Actual 0.470 1.82 1.79 1.46

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 57.32%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The popular rating by analysts on United States Steel stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.