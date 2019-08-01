The Western Union (NYSE: WU) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, August 1. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Western Union's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Western Union's EPS to be near 60 cents on sales of $1.35 billion.

Western Union earnings in the same period a year ago was 46 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $1.41 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 30.43% increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be down 4.32% from the same quarter last year. The Western Union's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.430 0.49 0.48 0.47 EPS Actual 0.390 0.49 0.52 0.46

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 3.93%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Sell rating with The Western Union. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Western Union is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/western/mediaframe/31089/indexr.html