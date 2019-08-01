Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, August 1. Here's Benzinga's look at Redfin's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts are expecting Redfin to report a loss of 15 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $190.39 million, according to the consensus estimate.

Redfin reported a profit of 4 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $142.64 million. Revenue would be up 33.47% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 EPS Estimate -0.740 -0.18 0.02 0.02 -0.44 EPS Actual -0.740 -0.14 0.04 0.04 -0.44

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 25.76%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. Analysts generally rate Redfin stock as Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Redfin is scheduled to hold the call at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/dupf84tu