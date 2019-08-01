Post Holdings (NYSE: POST) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, August 1. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $1.25 and sales around $1.46 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Post Holdings posted EPS of $1.06 on sales of $1.61 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 17.92% increase in the company's EPS figure. Sales would have fallen 9.20% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Post Holdings's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 1.130 1.02 1.18 1.11 EPS Actual 1.280 1.11 1.08 1.06

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 26.19%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts have been rating Post Holdings stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.