Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, August 1. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Motorola Solutions reporting earnings of $1.60 per share on revenue of $1.85 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Motorola Solutions reported EPS of $1.46 on revenue of $1.76 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 9.59%. Sales would be up 5.11% from the year-ago period. Motorola Solutions's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 1.140 2.53 1.72 1.38 EPS Actual 1.280 2.63 1.94 1.46

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 37.78%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Motorola Solutions stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Motorola Solutions is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://services.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/msi/mediaframe/31578/indexr.html