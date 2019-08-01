On Thursday, August 1, Inphi (NYSE: IPHI) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Inphi management projections, analysts predict EPS of 33 cents on revenue of $84.77 million.

In the same quarter last year, Inphi reported EPS of 15 cents on revenue of $69.81 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 120.00% increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 21.42% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.280 0.42 0.29 0.13 EPS Actual 0.330 0.45 0.3 0.15

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 94.93%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Inphi. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Inphi is scheduled to hold the call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/un3rxrm4