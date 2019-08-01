Market Overview

GoPro Q2 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
August 01, 2019 7:41am   Comments
On Thursday, August 1, GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

GoPro EPS is expected to be around 4 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $302.29 million.

In the same quarter last year, GoPro reported a loss per share of 15 cents on sales of $282.68 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 126.67% increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 6.94% from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

 

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018
EPS Estimate -0.090 0.25 -0.06 -0.22
EPS Actual -0.070 0.3 -0.04 -0.15

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 5.1%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate GoPro stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

GoPro is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2021118/4F034C7DD2EDA361A38B1D3F8951B3E0

