GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, August 1. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see GoDaddy reporting earnings of 16 cents per share on revenue of $735.38 million.

In the same quarter last year, GoDaddy posted EPS of 11 cents on sales of $651.60 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 45.45% increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be have grown 12.86% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 EPS Estimate 0.100 0.14 0.17 0.08 0.02 EPS Actual 0.070 0.24 0.08 0.11 0.02

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 0.18%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on GoDaddy stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

GoDaddy is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://aboutus.godaddy.net/investor-relations/news-and-events/default.aspx