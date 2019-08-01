On Thursday, August 1, Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Fortinet analysts model for earnings of 50 cents per share on sales of $511.14 million.

In the same quarter last year, Fortinet reported earnings per share of 41 cents on sales of $441.30 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 21.95%. Revenue would be up 15.83% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.390 0.52 0.42 0.36 EPS Actual 0.460 0.59 0.49 0.41

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 31.32%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Fortinet stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Fortinet is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wwc2awfk