Fluor (NYSE: FLR) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, August 1. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Fluor's Q2 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Fluor reporting earnings of 52 cents per share on revenue of $4.70 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Fluor reported EPS of 81 cents on revenue of $4.88 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Thursday, quarterly profit would be down 35.80%. Revenue would be down 3.77% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.520 0.61 0.64 0.71 EPS Actual -0.140 0.77 0.55 0.81

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 34.88%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Fluor. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Fluor is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:30 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/dxenieki