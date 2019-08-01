Earnings Preview For DaVita
DaVita (NYSE: DVA) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, August 1. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.
Earnings and Revenue
Analysts expect DaVita earnings of $1.09 per share. Revenue will likely be around $2.86 billion, according to the consensus estimate.
DaVita EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.05. Sales were $2.89 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 3.81% increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be down 0.94% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q1 2019
|Q4 2018
|Q3 2018
|Q2 2018
|EPS Estimate
|0.930
|0.9
|0.87
|0.97
|EPS Actual
|0.910
|0.9
|0.56
|1.05
Stock Performance
Shares of DaVita were trading at $60.1 as of July 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 13.91%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on DaVita stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.
Conference Call
DaVita is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/v66ivrz8