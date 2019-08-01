On Thursday, August 1, Chemours (NYSE: CC) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Chemours reporting earnings of 86 cents per share on sales of $1.50 billion.

Chemours earnings in the same period a year ago was $1.71. Quarterly sales came in at $1.82 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 49.71% decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would have fallen 17.40% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.900 0.99 1.42 1.6 EPS Actual 0.630 1.05 1.49 1.71

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 57.28%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Chemours stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.