Valvoline Q3 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
July 31, 2019 8:01am   Comments
Valvoline (NYSE: VVV) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, July 31. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 32 cents and sales around $610.46 million.

Valvoline reported a per-share profit of 32 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $577.00 million. Revenue would be up 5.80% on a year-over-year basis. Valvoline's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018
EPS Estimate 0.330 0.31 0.35 0.35
EPS Actual 0.350 0.27 0.34 0.32

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 10.35%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release. Analysts have not modified their estimates for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Valvoline stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

