On Wednesday, July 31, Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Twilio EPS will likely be near 3 cents while revenue will be around $264.15 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Twilio reported EPS of 3 cents on revenue of $147.75 million. Revenue would be up 78.78% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the Twilio's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 EPS Estimate 0.010 0.04 0.02 -0.05 -0.07 EPS Actual 0.050 0.04 0.07 0.03 -0.04

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Twilio are up 133.08%. Analyst estimates have not been modified for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Twilio stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past three months.

Conference Call

Twilio Inc. Class A Common Stock is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2017319/BED08B6D82A41AD4E3C1C0542C2BB8EF