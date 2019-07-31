On Wednesday, July 31, Tivo (NASDAQ: TIVO) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Tivo reporting earnings of 18 cents per share on revenue of $161.59 million.

Tivo EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 26 cents. Revenue was $172.86 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 30.77% decline in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would have fallen 6.52% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 EPS Estimate 0.28 0.25 0.27 EPS Actual 0.160 0.18 0.2 0.26 0.31

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Tivo have declined 36.36%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Tivo stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Tivo is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/yi5g84sh