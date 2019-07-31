On Wednesday, July 31, McKesson (NYSE: MCK) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $3.02 and sales around $54.02 billion.

In the same quarter last year, McKesson reported EPS of $2.9 on revenue of $52.61 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Wednesday, earnings would be up 4.14%. Revenue would be have grown 2.69% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 3.660 3.16 3.3 2.88 3.56 EPS Actual 3.690 3.4 3.6 2.9 3.49

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 14.04%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on McKesson stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

McKesson is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://investor.mckesson.com/events