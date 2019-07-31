Kinross Gold (NYSE: KGC) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, July 31. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Kinross Gold's Q2 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Kinross Gold EPS is expected to be around 3 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $816.71 million.

Kinross Gold earnings in the same period a year ago was 3 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $775.00 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Wednesday, earnings would be up 0.00%. Sales would be up 5.38% from the same quarter last year. Kinross Gold's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 EPS Estimate 0.020 0 0.03 0.04 EPS Actual 0.070 0.01 -0.04 0.03 0.1

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 18.66%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have not modified their estimates for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Kinross Gold stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.