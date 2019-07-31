The Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ: HABT) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, July 31. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Habit's Q2 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see The Habit Restaurants reporting earnings of 6 cents per share on revenue of $116.74 million.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 25% decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 13.50% on a year-over-year basis. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate -0.030 -0.02 -0.02 0.03 EPS Actual -0.010 0.03 0.05 0.08

Stock Performance

Shares of The Habit Restaurants were trading at $9.69 as of July 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 15.4%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on The Habit Restaurants stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

The Habit Restaurants is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vebt5f2g