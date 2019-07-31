Fitbit (NYSE: FIT) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, July 31. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Fitbit's per-share loss will be near 18 cents on sales of $311.98 million, according to Wall Street analysts.

Fitbit EPS in the same period a year ago was a loss of 22 cents. Revenue was $299.34 million. Sales would be up 4.22% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate -0.220 0.07 -0.01 -0.24 EPS Actual -0.150 0.14 0.04 -0.22

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Fitbit have declined 23.83%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Fitbit stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Fitbit is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2020836/742B994567A8106C361099DFA1347137