The Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ: CHEF) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, July 31. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on The Chefs' Warehouse management projections, analysts predict EPS of 30 cents on revenue of $410.21 million.

In the same quarter last year, The Chefs' Warehouse reported EPS of 24 cents on revenue of $370.44 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 25.00% increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 10.74% from the same quarter last year. The Chefs' Warehouse's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 EPS Estimate 0.050 0.32 0.19 0.22 EPS Actual 0.050 0.32 0.19 0.24 0.03

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 24.84%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on The Chefs' Warehouse stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

The Chefs' Warehouse is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zskq7odp