On Wednesday, July 31, Speedway Motorsports (NYSE: TRK) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Speedway Motorsports EPS to be near 47 cents on sales of $143.46 million.

Speedway Motorsports reported a per-share profit of 75 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $165.85 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 37.33% decline in the company's earnings. Revenue would be down 13.50% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate -0.070 -0.23 0.33 0.79 EPS Actual 0.220 -0.27 0.59 0.75

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 17.14%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Speedway Motorsports stock is a Sell. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.