On Wednesday, July 31, Scorpio Tankers (NYSE: STNG) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Scorpio Tankers have modeled for quarterly EPS loss of 63 cents on revenue of $149.26 million.

Scorpio Tankers EPS in the same period a year ago came in at a loss of 15 cents. Revenue was $141.79 million. Sales would be up 5.26% from the year-ago period. Scorpio Tankers's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.110 -0.59 -0.2 EPS Actual 0.300 -0.38 -0.21 -0.15

Stock Performance

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Scorpio Tankers stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Scorpio Tankers is scheduled to hold the call at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mavm58wd