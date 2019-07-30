A Preview Of Scorpio Tankers Earnings
On Wednesday, July 31, Scorpio Tankers (NYSE: STNG) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.
Earnings and Revenue
Analysts covering Scorpio Tankers have modeled for quarterly EPS loss of 63 cents on revenue of $149.26 million.
Scorpio Tankers EPS in the same period a year ago came in at a loss of 15 cents. Revenue was $141.79 million. Sales would be up 5.26% from the year-ago period. Scorpio Tankers's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:
|Quarter
|Q1 2019
|Q4 2018
|Q3 2018
|Q2 2018
|EPS Estimate
|0.110
|-0.59
|-0.2
|EPS Actual
|0.300
|-0.38
|-0.21
|-0.15
Stock Performance
Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Scorpio Tankers stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.
Conference Call
Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Scorpio Tankers is scheduled to hold the call at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mavm58wd