On Wednesday, July 31, General Electric (NYSE: GE) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

Earnings and Revenue

General Electric earnings will be near 12 cents per share on sales of $28.52 billion, according to analysts.

See Also: How GE Investors Could Benefit From The Boeing Groundings

General Electric earnings in the same period a year ago was 19 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $30.10 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, earnings would be down 36.84%. Revenue would be down 5.26% from the year-ago period. General Electric's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.09 0.23 0.22 0.17 EPS Actual 0.140 0.17 0.14 0.19

Stock Performance

Shares of General Electric were trading at $10.50 as of July 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 20.52%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating General Electric stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

General Electric is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.ge.com/investor-relations/events-reports