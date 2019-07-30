On Wednesday, July 31, Baker Hughes (NYSE: BHGE) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Baker Hughes will report earnings of 19 cents per share on revenue of $5.81 billion.

Baker Hughes earnings in the same period a year ago was 13 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $5.55 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 46.15%. Revenue would be up 4.72% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.14 0.26 0.21 0.14 EPS Actual 0.150 0.26 0.19 0.13

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 30.64%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Baker Hughes stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Baker Hughes is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:30 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/szum3nwr