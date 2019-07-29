Wyndham Destinations (NYSE: WYND) unveils its next round of earnings this Tuesday, July 30. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Wyndham Destinations Q2 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Wyndham Destinations will report earnings of $1.36 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Wyndham Destinations reported earnings per share of $1.25 on revenue of $1.01 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 8.80% increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be have grown 4.27% from the same quarter last year. Wyndham Destinations's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.900 1.27 1.43 1.21 EPS Actual 1.030 1.27 1.47 1.25

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 2%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Wyndham Destinations stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Wyndham Destinations is scheduled to hold the call at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here.