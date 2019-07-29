Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE: WAB) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday, July 30. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Westinghouse Air Brake's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Westinghouse Air Brake will report earnings of 98 cents per share on revenue of $2.23 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Westinghouse Air Brake reported EPS of 96 cents on revenue of $1.11 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 2.08%. Revenue would be up 100.54% from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.850 1.02 0.95 0.93 EPS Actual 1.060 0.97 0.95 0.96

Stock Performance

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake were trading at $70.77 as of July 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 34.02%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Westinghouse Air Brake stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Westinghouse Air Brake is scheduled to hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2a6u8t3o