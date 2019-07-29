MasterCard Q2 Earnings Outlook
On Tuesday, July 30, MasterCard (NYSE: MA) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.
Earnings and Revenue
Wall Street expects EPS of $1.82 and sales around $4.08 billion.
In the same quarter last year, MasterCard announced EPS of $1.66 on revenue of $3.67 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 9.64% increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 11.32% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q1 2019
|Q4 2018
|Q3 2018
|Q2 2018
|EPS Estimate
|1.660
|1.53
|1.68
|1.53
|EPS Actual
|1.780
|1.55
|1.78
|1.66
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 36.02%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.
Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on MasterCard stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.
Conference Call
MasterCard is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here.