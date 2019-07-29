On Tuesday, July 30, MasterCard (NYSE: MA) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $1.82 and sales around $4.08 billion.

In the same quarter last year, MasterCard announced EPS of $1.66 on revenue of $3.67 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 9.64% increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 11.32% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 1.660 1.53 1.68 1.53 EPS Actual 1.780 1.55 1.78 1.66

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 36.02%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on MasterCard stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

MasterCard is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here.