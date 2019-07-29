Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Q2 Earnings Preview For Eli Lilly
Benzinga News Desk  
 
July 29, 2019 2:37pm   Comments
Share:

Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday, July 30. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Eli Lilly's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Eli Lilly earnings will be near $1.45 per share on sales of $5.59 billion, according to analysts.

Eli Lilly earnings in the same period a year ago was $1.50. Quarterly sales came in at $6.36 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 3.33% decrease for the company. Sales would have fallen 12.04% from the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018
EPS Estimate 1.260 1.35 1.36 1.3
EPS Actual 1.330 1.33 1.39 1.5

Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly were trading at $108.27 as of July 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 13.75%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Eli Lilly stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Eli Lilly is scheduled to hold the call at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://investor.lilly.com/webcasts-and-presentations

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (LLY)

The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pending Clinical Readouts, Earnings Dominate
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Setback For Bristol-Myers Squibb, Gemphire Explodes, Lilly's Nasal Low Blood Sugar Drug
Jim Cramer Weighs In On Marvell, General Motors And More
Barron's Picks And Pans: Dollar Tree, Expedia, Nvidia, Prudential And More
Novartis, Amgen Scrap Pivotal Study Of Alzheimer's Prevention Drug
Stock Market Eyes Records On Dovish Commentary From Federal Reserve
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Q2 Earnings Outlook For GrubHub