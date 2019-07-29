Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday, July 30. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Eli Lilly's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Eli Lilly earnings will be near $1.45 per share on sales of $5.59 billion, according to analysts.

Eli Lilly earnings in the same period a year ago was $1.50. Quarterly sales came in at $6.36 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 3.33% decrease for the company. Sales would have fallen 12.04% from the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 1.260 1.35 1.36 1.3 EPS Actual 1.330 1.33 1.39 1.5

Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly were trading at $108.27 as of July 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 13.75%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Eli Lilly stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Eli Lilly is scheduled to hold the call at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://investor.lilly.com/webcasts-and-presentations