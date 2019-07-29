Q2 Earnings Preview For Ingersoll-Rand
On Tuesday, July 30, Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE: IR) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.
Earnings and Revenue
Ingersoll-Rand EPS is expected to be around $2.05, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $4.58 billion.
In the same quarter last year, Ingersoll-Rand announced EPS of $1.85 on revenue of $4.36 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, earnings would be up 10.81%. Sales would be up 5.09% from the same quarter last year. Ingersoll-Rand's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:
|Quarter
|Q1 2019
|Q4 2018
|Q3 2018
|Q2 2018
|EPS Estimate
|0.800
|1.29
|1.7
|1.72
|EPS Actual
|0.890
|1.32
|1.75
|1.85
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares of Ingersoll-Rand are up 25.43%. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Ingersoll-Rand stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.
Conference Call
Ingersoll-Rand is scheduled to hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: http://ir.ingersollrand.com/investors/press-releases-and-events/events/default.aspx