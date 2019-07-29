On Tuesday, July 30, Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE: IR) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Ingersoll-Rand EPS is expected to be around $2.05, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $4.58 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Ingersoll-Rand announced EPS of $1.85 on revenue of $4.36 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, earnings would be up 10.81%. Sales would be up 5.09% from the same quarter last year. Ingersoll-Rand's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.800 1.29 1.7 1.72 EPS Actual 0.890 1.32 1.75 1.85

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Ingersoll-Rand are up 25.43%. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Ingersoll-Rand stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Ingersoll-Rand is scheduled to hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: http://ir.ingersollrand.com/investors/press-releases-and-events/events/default.aspx