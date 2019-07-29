On Tuesday, July 30, The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for The GEO Group is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on The GEO Group management projections, analysts predict EPS of 36 cents on revenue of $610.64 million.

The GEO Group earnings in the same period a year ago was 48 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $583.51 million. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be down 25.00%. Revenue would be up 4.65% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the The GEO Group's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.33 0.36 0.33 EPS Actual 0.500 0.51 0.52 0.48

Stock Performance

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with The GEO Group. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

The GEO Group is scheduled to hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://investors.geogroup.com/News#subcollapse209