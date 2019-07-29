Market Overview

Q2 Earnings Preview: ConocoPhillips
Benzinga News Desk  
 
July 29, 2019 2:30pm   Comments
On Tuesday, July 30, ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for ConocoPhillips is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see ConocoPhillips reporting earnings of $1.03 per share on sales of $9.27 billion.

ConocoPhillips reported a profit of $1.09 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $9.24 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 5.50%. Revenue would be up 0.32% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018
EPS Estimate 0.840 0.97 1.18 1.07
EPS Actual 1.000 1.13 1.36 1.09

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of ConocoPhillips have declined 18.18%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The most common rating from analysts on ConocoPhillips stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

ConocoPhillips is scheduled to hold a conference call at 12:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/jui8eejg

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

