Waste Connections (NYSE: WCN) announces its next round of earnings this Monday, July 29. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Waste Connections analysts model for earnings of 69 cents per share on sales of $1.36 billion.

Sales would be have grown 9.68% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.600 0.6 0.67 0.62 EPS Actual 0.620 0.63 0.69 0.65

Stock Performance

Shares of Waste Connections were trading at $93.95 as of July 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 20.13%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Waste Connections stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.