SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ: SSNC) announces its next round of earnings this Monday, July 29. Here's Benzinga's look at SS&C Technologies' Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see SS&C Technologies reporting earnings of 91 cents per share on sales of $1.15 billion.

SS&C Technologies EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 62 cents. Revenue was $908.50 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 46.77% increase for the company. Sales would be up 26.58% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.870 0.85 0.66 0.55 EPS Actual 0.910 0.95 0.79 0.62

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 5.2%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The popular rating by analysts on SS&C Technologies stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. SS&C Technologies is scheduled to hold the call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://investor.ssctech.com/investor-relations/financial-information/quarterly-results/default.aspx