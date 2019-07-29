Market Overview

Q2 Earnings Preview For Illumina
Benzinga News Desk  
 
July 29, 2019 7:27am   Comments
Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN) releases its next round of earnings this Monday, July 29. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Illumina's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Illumina earnings will be near $1.34 per share on sales of $866.16 million, according to analysts.

Illumina earnings in the same period a year ago was $1.43. Quarterly sales came in at $830 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 6.29% decline in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 4.36% on a year-over-year basis. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

 

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018
EPS Estimate 1.370 1.36 1.26 1.11
EPS Actual 1.600 1.32 1.52 1.43

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Illumina have declined 5.46%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Illumina. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Illumina is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rcewtoem

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

A Preview Of AppFolio's Q2 Earnings