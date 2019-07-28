On Deck Capital's Earnings Outlook
On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE: ONDK) releases its next round of earnings Monday, July 29. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's second-quarter earnings report.
Earnings and Revenue
Based on On Deck Capital management projections, analysts predict EPS of 12 cents on revenue of $109.19 million.
In the same quarter last year, On Deck Capital reported earnings per share of 13 cents on revenue of $95.62 million. Analysts estimate would represent a 7.69% decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 14.19% from the year-ago period. Here's how the On Deck Capital's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q1 2019
|Q4 2018
|Q3 2018
|Q2 2018
|Q1 2018
|EPS Estimate
|0.110
|0.17
|0.12
|0.05
|0.04
|EPS Actual
|0.100
|0.2
|0.17
|0.13
|0.08
Stock Performance
Over the past 52-week period, shares of On Deck Capital have declined 45.39%. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on On Deck Capital stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.
Conference Call
On Deck Capital is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here.
Posted-In: Earnings News Previews Trading Ideas