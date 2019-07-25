On Friday, July 26, Weyerhaeuser (NYSE: WY) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Weyerhaeuser analysts model for earnings of 10 cents per share on sales of $1.72 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Weyerhaeuser reported earnings per share of 17 cents on revenue of $2.06 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 77.27% decline in the company's earnings. Revenue would be down 16.71% from the same quarter last year. Weyerhaeuser's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.100 0.12 0.38 0.43 EPS Actual 0.110 0.1 0.28 0.44

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Weyerhaeuser have declined 26.08%. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Weyerhaeuser stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Weyerhaeuser is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/165/30990