McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) releases its next round of earnings this Friday, July 26. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to McDonald's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect McDonald's earnings of $2.05 per share. Revenue will likely be around $5.33 billion, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, McDonald's posted a profit of $1.99 on sales of $5.35 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 3.02% increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be down 0.45% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 1.770 1.89 2 1.92 EPS Actual 1.780 1.97 2.1 1.99

Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald's were trading at $212.78 as of July 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 34.72%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on McDonald's stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

McDonald's is scheduled to hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://mcdonalds.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1251195&tp_key=b28c3e2c91