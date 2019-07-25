On Friday, July 26, Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ: GT) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Goodyear Tire & Rubber earnings will be near 34 cents per share on sales of $3.78 billion, according to analysts.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 62 cents. Revenue was $3.84 billion. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Friday, EPS would be down 45.16%. Revenue would have fallen 1.59% from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.070 0.72 0.74 0.61 EPS Actual 0.190 0.51 0.68 0.62

Stock Performance

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber were trading at $15.6 as of July 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 28.04%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Goodyear Tire & Rubber is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:30 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/andpum2x