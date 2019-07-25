Ares Commercial Real (NYSE: ACRE) announces its next round of earnings this Friday, July 26. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for Friday's Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Ares Commercial Real modeled for quarterly EPS of 34 cents on revenue of $16.57 million.

Ares Commercial Real reported a per-share profit of 35 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $13.64 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 2.86% decrease for the company. Revenue would be up 21.52% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.32 0.32 0.33 0.31 EPS Actual 0.320 0.38 0.36 0.35

Stock Performance

Shares of Ares Commercial Real were trading at $15.10 as of July 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 8.01%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Ares Commercial Real stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Ares Commercial Real is scheduled to hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://www.arescre-ir.com/event