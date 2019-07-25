On Friday, July 26, AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see AbbVie reporting earnings of $2.20 per share on sales of $8.10 billion.

In the same quarter last year, AbbVie reported earnings per share of $2 on revenue of $8.26 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 10.00% increase in the company's earnings. Sales would have fallen 1.91% from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 2.050 1.93 2.01 1.97 EPS Actual 2.140 1.9 2.14 2

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of AbbVie have declined 26.31%. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts have been rating AbbVie stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. AbbVie is scheduled to hold the call at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hh4fami7