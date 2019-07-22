Veritex Holdings (NASDAQ: VBTX) announces its next round of earnings this Monday, July 22. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 62 cents and sales around $82.53 million.

In the same quarter last year, Veritex Holdings reported EPS of 40 cents on revenue of $30.22 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 55.00%. Revenue would be up 173.13% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.57 0.46 0.46 0.43 EPS Actual 0.590 0.47 0.34 0.4

Stock Performance

Shares of Veritex Holdings were trading at $25.95 as of July 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 18.14%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Veritex Holdings stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.