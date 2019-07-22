Crane (NYSE: CR) announces its next round of earnings this Monday, July 22. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Crane earnings will be near $1.56 per share on sales of $834.62 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Crane posted a profit of $1.41 on sales of $851.00 million. Revenue would be down 1.92% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 1.4 1.53 1.46 1.35 EPS Actual 1.450 1.58 1.62 1.41

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 0.51%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Crane stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.