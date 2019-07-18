On Thursday, July 18, Resources Connection (NASDAQ: RECN) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Resources Connection reporting earnings of 26 cents per share on revenue of $182.45 million.

If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be down 3.70%. Revenue would be down 0.73% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.22 0.11 0.28 EPS Actual 0.2 0.33 0.18 0.27

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Resources Connection have declined 5.99%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Resources Connection. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Resources Connection is scheduled to hold the call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8ybouzrd