On Tuesday, July 16, Domino's Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Domino's Pizza will report earnings of $2.02 per share on revenue of $836.92 million.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 9.78% increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 7.38% on a year-over-year basis. Domino's Pizza's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 EPS Estimate 2.090 2.7 1.75 1.75 1.77 EPS Actual 2.200 2.62 1.95 1.84 2

Stock Performance

Shares of Domino's Pizza were trading at $269.61 as of July 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 1.1%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Domino's Pizza stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Domino's Pizza is scheduled to hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/53icbmmp