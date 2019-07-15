Market Overview

Domino's Pizza Q2 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
July 15, 2019 2:36pm   Comments
On Tuesday, July 16, Domino's Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Domino's Pizza will report earnings of $2.02 per share on revenue of $836.92 million.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 9.78% increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 7.38% on a year-over-year basis. Domino's Pizza's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018
EPS Estimate 2.090 2.7 1.75 1.75 1.77
EPS Actual 2.200 2.62 1.95 1.84 2

Stock Performance

Shares of Domino's Pizza were trading at $269.61 as of July 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 1.1%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Domino's Pizza stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Domino's Pizza is scheduled to hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/53icbmmp

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
