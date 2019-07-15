On Monday, July 15, JB Hunt Transport (NASDAQ: JBHT) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on JB Hunt Transport management projections, analysts predict EPS of $1.35 on revenue of $2.26 billion.

JB Hunt Transport earnings in the same period a year ago was $1.37. Quarterly sales came in at $2.14 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Monday, quarterly profit would be down 1.46%. Sales would be up 5.66% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 1.3 1.5 1.43 1.27 EPS Actual 1.090 1.74 1.47 1.37

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of JB Hunt Transport have declined 23.09%. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with JB Hunt Transport. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

JB Hunt Transport is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.jbhunt.com/company/investor_relations/