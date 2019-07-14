Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Eros International's Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
July 14, 2019 3:57pm   Comments
Share:

Eros International (NYSE: EROS) announces its next round of earnings Monday, July 15. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Monday's fourth-quarter earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Eros International reporting earnings of 11 cents per share on revenue of $86.16 million.

In the same quarter last year, Eros International announced EPS of 5 cents on revenue of $71.93 million. Revenue would be up 19.79% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate -0.08 -0.04 0.04  
EPS Actual 0.13 0.17 -0.2 0.052

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Eros International have declined 86.95%. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Eros International stock is a Buy. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Eros International is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here.

Posted-In: Earnings News Previews Trading Ideas

 

Related Articles (EROS)

44 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Acuity Brands Falls On Downbeat Sales; Amarin Shares Jump
33 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For July 2, 2019
54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
44 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: G-III Apparel, Sinclair Broadcast