Eros International's Earnings Preview
Eros International (NYSE: EROS) announces its next round of earnings Monday, July 15. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Monday's fourth-quarter earnings announcement.
Earnings and Revenue
Wall Street analysts see Eros International reporting earnings of 11 cents per share on revenue of $86.16 million.
In the same quarter last year, Eros International announced EPS of 5 cents on revenue of $71.93 million. Revenue would be up 19.79% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q3 2019
|Q2 2019
|Q1 2019
|Q4 2018
|EPS Estimate
|-0.08
|-0.04
|0.04
|EPS Actual
|0.13
|0.17
|-0.2
|0.052
Stock Performance
Over the past 52-week period, shares of Eros International have declined 86.95%. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Eros International stock is a Buy. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.
Conference Call
Eros International is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here.
Posted-In: Earnings News Previews Trading Ideas