WD-40 Q3 Earnings Preview
WD-40 (NASDAQ: WDFC) unveils its next round of earnings this Tuesday, July 9. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for WD-40's Q3 earnings.
Earnings and Revenue
Sell-side analysts expect WD-40's EPS to be near $1.22 on sales of $109 million.
WD-40 earnings in the same period a year ago was $1.15. Quarterly sales came in at $107.03 million. Revenue would be up 1.85% on a year-over-year basis. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:
|Quarter
|Q2 2019
|Q1 2019
|Q4 2018
|Q3 2018
|EPS Estimate
|1.11
|0.95
|0.99
|1.05
|EPS Actual
|1.140
|0.95
|1.54
|1.15
Stock Performance
For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 6.63%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.
Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts have been rating WD-40 stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.
Conference Call
WD-40 is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://investor.wd40company.com/investors/news-and-events/investor-events/default.aspx