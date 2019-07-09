WD-40 (NASDAQ: WDFC) unveils its next round of earnings this Tuesday, July 9. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for WD-40's Q3 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect WD-40's EPS to be near $1.22 on sales of $109 million.

WD-40 earnings in the same period a year ago was $1.15. Quarterly sales came in at $107.03 million. Revenue would be up 1.85% on a year-over-year basis. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 1.11 0.95 0.99 1.05 EPS Actual 1.140 0.95 1.54 1.15

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 6.63%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts have been rating WD-40 stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

WD-40 is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://investor.wd40company.com/investors/news-and-events/investor-events/default.aspx