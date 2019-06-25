On Wednesday, June 26, IHS Markit Ltd. (NASDAQ: INFO) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see IHS Markit reporting earnings of 65 cents per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.

IHS Markit EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 61 cents. Revenue was $1.01 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 6.56% increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 13.1% from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.57 0.55 0.55 0.57 EPS Actual 0.6 0.57 0.58 0.61

Stock Performance

Shares of IHS Markit were trading at $59.56 as of June 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 16.21%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate IHS Markit stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

IHS Markit is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/ogjrcnu6