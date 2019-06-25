Synnex (NYSE: SNX) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, June 25. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Synnex management projections, analysts predict EPS of $2.71 on revenue of $5.52 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Synnex reported EPS of $2.38 on revenue of $4.97 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 13.87% increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 11% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 2.74 3.09 2.46 2.3 EPS Actual 2.84 3.65 2.57 2.38

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Synnex have declined 16.31%. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Synnex stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Synnex is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1949895/14E3D051BAA010432C310AADD400AE20