FedEx (NYSE: FDX) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, June 25. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict FedEx will report earnings of $4.93 per share on revenue of $17.88 billion.

In the same quarter last year, FedEx posted a profit of $5.91 on sales of $17.30 billion. Analysts estimate would represent a 16.58% decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 3.3% from the year-ago period. FedEx's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 3.17 3.94 3.82 5.68 EPS Actual 3.03 4.03 3.46 5.91

Stock Performance

Shares of FedEx were trading at $160.90 as of June 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 33.45%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on FedEx stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

FedEx is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://investors.fedex.com/news-and-events/upcoming-events/default.aspx